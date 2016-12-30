Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
2010 sonrası emeklilere ‘hesaplama’ zammı geliyor
Son dakika... PKK'nın 5 üst düzey yöneticisi yakalandı
İşçiden 1,404 liralık asgari ücrete "dokuz maddelik" itiraz
FETÖ operasyonunda 3 subay asker tutuklandı
Yılın son derbisini Fenerbahçe kazandı

 Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray: 77 - 55 Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nin 11. hafta derbi maçında Fenerbahçe, sahasında Galatasaray'ı 77 - 55 mağlup etti. Salon: Metro Enerji Hakemler: Murat Ciner xx, Orkun Yurtdaş xx, Ahmet Taner İbin...

 Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray: 77 - 55

Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nin 11. hafta derbi maçında Fenerbahçe, sahasında Galatasaray'ı 77 - 55 mağlup etti.

Salon: Metro Enerji

Hakemler: Murat Ciner xx, Orkun Yurtdaş xx, Ahmet Taner İbin xx

Fenerbahçe: Pelin xxx 9, Ayşe xxx 12, Melisa x, Melis x, Birsel xxx 5, Tuğçe xx 4, Lavender xxx 6, Gruda xxxx 19, Quigley xxx 17, Esra Ural xx 2, Strickhen xx 3

Galatasaray: Eda x, Deniz x 2, Pınar x 4, İrem x, Cansu x 6, Işıl xx 11, Anderson xx 15, Papova x 2, İnci x, Vitola x 2, Jefferson xx 13

1. Periyot: 17-12 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 34-26 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 55-40 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

5 Faul alan: Jefferson (Galatasaray)

İSTANBUL / (fotoğraflı)

