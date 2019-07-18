Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
YKS sonuçları açıklandı
YKS sonuçları açıklandı
AK Parti'li Çelik: AB yaptırımlarının Türkiye'ye etkisi olmayacak
AB Türkiye'ye etki edemez
Oruç Reis'e yeni görev
Oruç Reis'e yeni görev
'Pençe'de terör örgütüne ağır darbe
Terör örgütüne ağır darbe

Bursaspor’un fikstürü belli oldu

Gürkan DURAL/BURSA,() - Bursaspor’un TFF 1’inci Lig’de 2019-2020 sezonunu Fatih Karagümrük deplasmanında açıp, Hatayspor deplasmanında sonlandıracak. 2019-2020 TFF 1’inci Lig fikstür çekimi, TFF Riva Hasan Doğan Milli Takımlar Kamp ve...

Bursaspor’un fikstürü belli oldu

Gürkan DURAL/BURSA,() - Bursaspor’un TFF 1’inci Lig’de 2019-2020 sezonunu Fatih Karagümrük deplasmanında açıp, Hatayspor deplasmanında sonlandıracak.
2019-2020 TFF 1’inci Lig fikstür çekimi, TFF Riva Hasan Doğan Milli Takımlar Kamp ve Eğitim Tesisleri Orhan Saka Salonu'nda yapıldı. Çekilen fikstür sonrasında önümüzdeki sezon yoluna TFF 1’inci Lig’de devam edecek Bursaspor, sezonu Fatih Karagümrük deplasmanında açacak. Yeşil beyazlı kulüp sezonu ise Hatayspor deplasmanında noktalayacak.

Bursaspor’un fikstürü şu şekilde;

1.Hafta: Fatih Karagümrük - Bursaspor
2.Hafta: Bursaspor - Akhisarspor
3.Hafta: Eskişehirspor - Bursaspor
4.Hafta: Bursaspor - Osmanlıspor
5.Hafta: Adana Demirspor - Bursaspor
6.Hafta: Bursaspor - Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor
7.Hafta: Altay - Bursaspor
8.Hafta: Bursaspor - Ümraniyespor
9.Hafta: İstanbulspor - Bursaspor
10.Hafta: Bursaspor - Balıkesirspor
11.Hafta: Boluspor - Bursaspor
12.Hafta: Bursaspor - Keçiörengücü
13.Hafta: Adanaspor - Bursaspor
14.Hafta: Bursaspor - Giresunspor
15.Hafta: Altınordu - Bursaspor
16.Hafta: Menemenspor - Bursaspor
17.Hafta: Bursaspor - Hatayspor
18.Hafta: Bursaspor - Fatih Karagümrük
19.Hafta: Akhisarspor - Bursaspor
20.Hafta: Bursaspor - Eskişehirspor
21.Hafta: Osmanlıspor - Bursaspor
22.Hafta: Bursaspor - Adana Demirspor
23.Hafta: Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Bursaspor
24.Hafta: Bursaspor - Altay
25.Hafta: Ümraniyespor - Bursaspor
26.Hafta: Bursaspor - İstanbulspor
27.Hafta: Balıkesirspor - Bursaspor
28.Hafta: Bursaspor - Boluspor
29.Hafta: Keçiörengücü - Bursaspor
30.Hafta: Bursaspor - Adanaspor
31.Hafta: Giresunspor - Bursaspor
32.Hafta: Bursaspor - Altınordu
33.Hafta: Bursaspor - Menemenspor
34.Hafta: Hatayspor - Bursaspor

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.