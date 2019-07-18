Bursaspor’un fikstürü belli oldu

Gürkan DURAL/BURSA,() - Bursaspor’un TFF 1’inci Lig’de 2019-2020 sezonunu Fatih Karagümrük deplasmanında açıp, Hatayspor deplasmanında sonlandıracak.
2019-2020 TFF 1’inci Lig fikstür çekimi, TFF Riva Hasan Doğan Milli Takımlar Kamp ve Eğitim Tesisleri Orhan Saka Salonu'nda yapıldı. Çekilen fikstür sonrasında önümüzdeki sezon yoluna TFF 1’inci Lig’de devam edecek Bursaspor, sezonu Fatih Karagümrük deplasmanında açacak. Yeşil beyazlı kulüp sezonu ise Hatayspor deplasmanında noktalayacak.
Bursaspor’un fikstürü şu şekilde;
1.Hafta: Fatih Karagümrük - Bursaspor
2.Hafta: Bursaspor - Akhisarspor
3.Hafta: Eskişehirspor - Bursaspor
4.Hafta: Bursaspor - Osmanlıspor
5.Hafta: Adana Demirspor - Bursaspor
6.Hafta: Bursaspor - Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor
7.Hafta: Altay - Bursaspor
8.Hafta: Bursaspor - Ümraniyespor
9.Hafta: İstanbulspor - Bursaspor
10.Hafta: Bursaspor - Balıkesirspor
11.Hafta: Boluspor - Bursaspor
12.Hafta: Bursaspor - Keçiörengücü
13.Hafta: Adanaspor - Bursaspor
14.Hafta: Bursaspor - Giresunspor
15.Hafta: Altınordu - Bursaspor
16.Hafta: Menemenspor - Bursaspor
17.Hafta: Bursaspor - Hatayspor
18.Hafta: Bursaspor - Fatih Karagümrük
19.Hafta: Akhisarspor - Bursaspor
20.Hafta: Bursaspor - Eskişehirspor
21.Hafta: Osmanlıspor - Bursaspor
22.Hafta: Bursaspor - Adana Demirspor
23.Hafta: Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Bursaspor
24.Hafta: Bursaspor - Altay
25.Hafta: Ümraniyespor - Bursaspor
26.Hafta: Bursaspor - İstanbulspor
27.Hafta: Balıkesirspor - Bursaspor
28.Hafta: Bursaspor - Boluspor
29.Hafta: Keçiörengücü - Bursaspor
30.Hafta: Bursaspor - Adanaspor
31.Hafta: Giresunspor - Bursaspor
32.Hafta: Bursaspor - Altınordu
33.Hafta: Bursaspor - Menemenspor
34.Hafta: Hatayspor - Bursaspor