Osman Öztürk: Şiir yaşamın kendisi demek

Interview’den Vatsala Radhakeesoon’a röportaj veren Güfte Yazarı ve Şair Osman Öztürk soruları yanıtlarken duygularanı şöyle anlattı. İşte Öztürk'ün röportajında anlattıkları İngilizce ve Türkçe olarak iki dilde şöyle:

For many years, I held high level positions in various provinces in Turkey. I also served at diplomatic missions in Paris, France and the Washington D.C., the United States. I produced a many projects and works in Turkey on the subject of safe life. I put up a fight against violence towards women, drug addiction, and traffic accidents. And I conducted a number of projects related to those issues. I conducted several works as far as school safety and safe school concepts are concerned. I organized national and international conferences and wrote books on these subjects. Upon my graduation from the Police Academy, I earned my Master’s Degree at Gazi University in the field study for Traffic Accidents. Following my retirement from government service, I set up a security company and started providing service in the field of private security in Turkey. Currently I am the CEO of this company. By being the Security Academy President and Security General Coordinator of Bahçeşehir University, I forged an academic concept for the private security sector. I initiated a CSG safe school project – the first one in Turkey as a safe school project. I have been striving for creating schools where students could feel happy and safe physically, psychologically and socially in those safe school environments. From 2000 on, I started writing poetry. By now I authored 16 books in different fields including 5 poetry collections. My poems have been composed and included in music repertoires. By now, 30 of my lyrics have been composed. As a person whose life has been spent in life struggle mostly away from home, longing and separation have made up the main theme of my poetry. I wish and hope that in our world, which is as small as a speckle at some point of the universe, the whole humanity should have a friendly, peaceful and happy life.Osman Öztürk: Türkiye'de Uzun yıllar değişik illerde Üst düzey görevlerde bulundum. Fransa Paris ve Wasington ABD de diplomatik misyonda görev yaptım. Türkiye'de güvenli yaşam konusunda birçok çalışmam oldu. Kadınlara yönelik şiddete, uyuşturucu bağımlılığına, trafik kazalarına karşı mücadele ettim ve birçok proje gerçekleştirdim. Okul güvenliği ve güvenli okul konusunda Türkiye'de birçok çalışma yaptım. Ulusal ve uluslararası Konferanslar düzenledim. Bu konuda Kitaplar yazdım. Polis Akademisini bitirdikten sonra Gazi üniversitesinde Trafik kazaları üzerine Master yaptım. Kamu hizmetinden emekli olduktan sonra Bir özel güvenlik şirketi kurarak Türkiye'de özel güvenlik işi yapmaya başladım. Halen şirketin CEO’suyum. Bahçeşehir Üniversitesinde Güvenlik Akademisi Başkanlığı ve Güvenlik Genel Koordinatörlüğü yaparak özel güvenlik sektörüne akademik bir konsept oluşturdum. Türkiye'nin ilk güvenli okul projesi olan CSG Güvenli Okul projesini uygulamaya koydum. Öğrencilerin güvenli bir okul ikliminde kendilerini fiziksel psikolojik ve sosyal açıdan Mutlu ve güvenli hissettiği okullar oluşturmak için çalışıyorum. 2000'li yıllardan sonra şiir yazmaya başladım. Şu ana kadar 5'i şiir kitabı olmak üzere değişik konularda 16 kitap kaleme aldım. Şiirlerim Türkiye'de bestelenerek Repertuarlara girdi. Halen 30 bestem bulunuyor. Hayat mücadelesinde ömrü gurbetlerde hasret içinde geçen bir kişi olarak hasret ve ayrılık şiirlerimin ana temasını oluşturdu. Evrenin bir yerinde bir nokta kadar küçük olan dünyamızda tüm insanlığın dostça barış ve mutluluk içinde yaşamasını istiyor ve umut ediyorum.Poetry is nothing but life itself. Poetry is something as if it is a miracle of the magnificent reflections on the feelings created by the mystery inside life.So much so, it is one of the most important dimensions of human communications as part of a literary product which is distilled through the life experiences coming from feelings, thoughts, dreams, longing; and it is sometimes the poets’ works to give different meaning to the words, to attribute varied interpretations for their meaning, and their images and symbols by making use of rhetoric, rhythm, harmony etc., thus invoking aesthetical feelings in readers. For me, poetry is the sum of words with which I define the unique storm my experiences create on my feelings. One day I had witnessed the cries and tears of a mother who lost her child. Another day I was at a train station to observe a sorrowful separation scene which tore my heart out. On another day though, I was watching the lovers with their eyes sparkling in love as well as singing and reciting songs and poems in a close embrace by the Seine River in Paris. In fact, my poetry journey had started with a line I wrote on a handkerchief for two lovers during a dinner. Everybody liked my lines and they even drew a number to get that handkerchief. The poems I had written on handkerchiefs in time reached such a number that they were not leaving any empty space on my desk. Then over time, the poems I wrote on the paper turned into 5 poetry collections. In many blogs and literature sites, my poems have been published. And still they continue to be published abroad.Şiir yaşamın kendisi demek. Yaşamın içindeki gizemin duygularda yarattığı muhteşem yansımaların bir mucizesi sanki şiir.Öyle ki duygulardan, düşüncelerden, düşlerden, özlemlerden süzülmüş yaşam birikimlerinin şairlerin sözcüklerin anlamlarına kimi zaman değişik anlamlar da yükleyerek, dil içinde özel bir dil yaratarak oluşturdukları, imgelerden, simgelerden, söz sanatlarından, ritimden, uyumdan vb. yararlanarak ortaya koydukları, okurda estetik duygular uyandıran yazın ürünü olarak insan iletişiminin en önemli dallarından birisidir. Benim için yaşadıklarımın duygularımda yarattığı o eşsiz fırtınayı tanımladığım sözcüklerin toplamıdır şiir. Bir gün annesini kaybeden bir çocuğun feryatlarına ve gözyaşlarına tanık olmuştum. Bir başka gün bir tren istasyonunda içimi dağlayan hüzünlü bir ayrılık sahnesine. Bir başka gün, Paris'in kıyısında Sen Nehrine karşı sarmaş dolaş şiirler şarkılar söyleyen sevgililerin gözlerindeki sevda pırıltılarını seyretmiştim. Aslında benim şiir serüvenim bir akşam yemeğinde iki sevgili için peçeteye yazdığım bir mısra ile başladı. Herkes o kadar çok beğenmişti ki mısraların olduğu peçeteye sahip olmak için aralarında kura bile çekmişlerdi. Masalarda yırtık peçetelere yazdığım şiirler daha sonra biriktikçe birikti ve masama sığmaz oldu. Sonra kağıtlara yazdığım şiir notları zamanla 5 kitaba dönüştü. Birçok blog ve edebiyat sayfalarında şiirlerim yayınlandı. Birçok ülkede yayınlanmaya devam ediyor.We Turks live in a wonderful country surrounded on three sides with deep blue seas. It is such a country, a meeting point for two continents by the banks of the Istanbul’s Bosphorus. As much as we are inheritors of the cultural riches of an empire’s history, we feel stronger about ourselves with the republic’s values to which the founder of our country, Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk added modern and universal assets. My beloved country Turkey maintains the cultural richness and diversity of the three empires on its land. It is the meeting and melting point of different cultures. It has got the vast power of the Asian culture and the knowledge gleams of the European civilization. So many wars have been waged on this land, and people lived here have been scattered to the four winds in pain and tears. The catastrophes and separations have sown suffering and sorrow in this land. For centuries, people who had endured pains in every corner of this geography have left their land. In time every pain, every drop of tears has turned into separation and longing. In this geography and in the last century, feelings from the Balkans to the Caucasus, have mixed with the feelings of different cultures to create its magnificent richness. I too have been affected by the ancient culture and traditions of my country. Being nurtured by the life’s hardness on my people, their longings, separations, being away from their homes, migrations as well as the pain and sorrow I had while I was going through some events made me write my poems.Biz Türk'ler üç tarafı masmavi denizlerle çevrili harika bir ülkede yaşıyoruz. Öyle bir ülke ki bu iki kıtayı buluşturuyor İstanbul Boğaz'ının kıyısında. Bir imparatorluk tarihinin kültürel zenginliklerine sahip olduğumuz kadar Ülkemizin kurucusu Ulu Önder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk'ün çağdaş ve evrensel değerlerle donattığı cumhuriyet değerleriyle de daha güçlü hissediyoruz kendimizi. Güzel ülkem Türkiye üç imparatorluğun kültürel zenginliğini ve çeşitliliğini de taşıyor topraklarında. Farklı kültürlerin bir buluşma ve kaynaşma noktası. Hem Asya kültürünün engin gücünü hem de Avrupa medeniyetinin bilgi ışıltılarını benliğinde taşıyor. O kadar çok savaş yaşanmış ki bu topraklarda, insanlar acı ve gözyaşıyla savrulmuşlar dört bir tarafa. Yaşanan felaketler ve ayrılıklar acı ve hüzün ekmiş bu topraklara. İnsanlar bu coğrafyanın her tarafında yaşadıkları acılarla ülkelerini terk etmişler yüzyıllar boyunca. Her acı gözyaşına, ayrılığa ve hasrete dönüşmüş zamanla. Bu coğrafyada son yüzyılda Balkanlardan Kafkasya'ya kadar duygular değişik kültürlerin duygularıyla karışmış ve kendi görkemli zenginliğini yaratmıştır. Ben de ülkemin kadim kültüründen, gelenek ve göreneklerinden etkilendim. Bu ülke insanının çektiği yaşam zorluklarından, hasretlerden, ayrılıklardan, gurbetlerden, göçlerden ve yaşadığım olayların içimde yarattığı hüzün ve acılardan beslenerek şiirlerimi yazdım.: A muse coming from inside or an event I observe trigger my feelings. At the moment I took my pen, I kind of live through that moment again. I wander freely in the frontiers of an another world. The moment I lived fades out and a flood of emotions takes me to another unknown. None of my poems is completed immediately. My poems in the making are subjected to the changefulness of my feelings. At last one day I put an end to it, saying this poem is finished, and I start to write a new poem.İçimden gelen bir esin ya da gözlemlediğim bir olay harekete geçirir duygularımı. Kalemimi elime aldığım anda sanki o anı yaşarım. Başka bir dünyanın sınırlarında özgürce dolaşırım. Yaşadığım an kaybolur ve bir duygu seli alıp götürür beni başka bir bilinmezliğe. Hiçbir şiirim hemen bitmez. Hep duygularımın değişkenliğini yaşar. Bir gün son noktayı koyarım ve şiirim bitti der yeni bir şiire başlarım.Vatsala Radhakeesoon: As both lyricist and poet, how would you describe the deep interconnection between lyrics/music and poetry?Osman Öztürk: At first, I used to write poems in free verse style. In the recent years, I started writing lyric poems, poems with meter and rhyme. Having poetry combined with music adds another dimension into the taste of the lines’ power. This way your poetry accompanied by musical tunes can reach a bigger audience and readers. This way poetry is much loved and its gets immortalized. The relationship between literature and music stems from the harmony and interplay of words and sounds. They have been nurturing and enriching each other for centuries. In Turkish folk literature, words have always been associated with music. The magnificence of the Anatolian geography and the richness of heart of the Turkish people have found their voice in the accompaniment of the Saz (a Turkish musical instrument) and words.Önceleri serbest vezinli şiirler yazarken son yıllarda lirik şiirler, heceli, kafiyeli şiirler yazmaya başladım. Şiirlerin müzikle buluşması ayrı bir tat katıyor mısraların gücüne. Daha çok dinleyiciye ve okuyucuya ulaşılıyor nağmelerin eşliğinde. Daha çok seviliyor ve ölümsüzleşiyor şiir. Edebiyat ve müzik ilişkisi söz ve sesin uyumundan ve etkileşiminden doğmuştur. Eski çağlardan beri birbirini beslemiş ve zenginleştirmiştir. Türk halk edebiyatında söz müzikle bir arada olmuştur. Anadolu coğrafyasının muhteşemliği ve Türk insanının gönül zenginliği saz ve söz eşliğinde dile getirilmiştir.: Music and poetry always reflect social, cultural, political, economic and social traces of their periods. While creating their harmony and richness of its culture, on the other hand Turkish poetry and music have been influenced by the world’s poetry and music movements. In my life time, poetry in Turkey has gone through many transformations.As it is the case with regards to the all values of the society, the approach and taste of music have been changed. This social, cultural, political and economic change has altered the poetry appreciation of individuals and aesthetical level of society. In this the transformation of poetry has played a decisive role.No different music genres and in particular universal type of music is drawing the youth’s attention. New poets and new musical pieces do not provide the same old taste and richness. New works do not carry the traces of traditional norms and cultural richness. Nowadays there are sophisticated enough composers. And the number of poems suitable to compose is very small.Composing today’s poetry is almost a tall order. Rhyming, metering, all of those elements making composer’s work easier are non-existent to a great extent. For sure, the foundation of music is sound. Modern poetry remains close to inner voice. It finds its voice in an explanandum covering generality rather than rhyming. On the other hand, I believe that the contemporary Turkish Art Music Composers keep away from the true poetry, and they spend their time with popular songwritingModern Turkish poetry on the other hand, rather than making use of traditional forms of the Turkish music, recently becomes the lyrics for such genres including pop, protest, original, fantasy and rap. The musicians keeping classical tradition alive, do compose free verse poems as well as poems written according to modern poetry criteria. But the number of this type of musicians is very small.Turkish music has been hand in hand with poetry for centuries. Unforgettable lines accompanying unforgettable tunes are still on the lips of most of us. But this movement has been interrupted. The number of people who say “Where is those old songs, those old words”… Whether we lack poems suitable to be composed or we don’t have composers competent enough to compose poems? This is a question now under discussion.I have also the same opinion. The power of the music on feelings and its attraction to the mind are stronger compared to other artistic fields. The coupling of music and poetry, words and tunes can give a higher level of pleasure to people. As well as music has its melody, poetry too has its own inner melody. Nietzsche talks about poetry as “a dance in chains”. Though in music melody, motive could create alone a “power field”, by poetry coming into play to embrace those motives, the end products of this merge and the indispensable relationship between poetry and music, could be readily seen.Here we see that without the harmony and coupling of poetry and music, their enchanting power decreases and the pleasure and taste would not amount to a satisfying level. I headed from free verse poems to metered and rhymed poems. By now I have thirty composed poems. Some of them are included in the TRT’s music repertoire. Some of them have been sung by singers. Out of my poems, Turkish Art Music, Turkish Folk Music and Jazz pieces were composed.From now on, I hold my dreams. At the moment I am writing a short story book consists of my memoirs. I think I can publish it by the end of this year. Moreover, I have my preparations to write a detective novel. My adventure in arts, music and literature shall continue by diversifying and growing. The dreams I have will come true one by one. Every day I get up, I refresh and strengthen my hopes.Müzik ve şiir, her zaman yaşanan dönemin sosyal, kültürel, politik, ekonomik ve toplumsal izlerini yansıtır. Türk şiiri ve müziği de hem kendi kültürünün ahengini ve zenginliğini yaratırken diğer yandan da dünya şiir ve müzik akımlarının etkisinde kalmıştır. Yaşadığım yıllarda Türkiye'de şiir birçok dönüşüm geçirdi.Toplumun bütün değerleriyle birlikte musiki görüşü ve zevki de değişti. Bu sosyal, kültürel, politik ve ekonomik değişim kişilerin şiir zevkini ve toplumun estetik seviyesini değiştirdi. Bunda şiirin geçirdiği dönüşümün belirleyici bir rolü var.Artık farklı müzik dalları özellikle evrensel müzik gençlerin ilgisini çekiyor. Yeni şairler ve yeni müzik eserleri eski tat ve zenginlikte değiller. Yeni eserler geleneksel normları ve kültür zenginliğinin izlerini taşımıyor. Günümüzde şiirleri besteleyecek, donanımlı besteci çok olmadığı gibi, bestelenebilecek şiir sayısı da dikkat çekici değil.Bugünün şiirini bestelemek zor. Kafiyeydi, hece ölçüsüydü, bestecinin işini kolaylaştıracak ne varsa büyük ölçüde yok oldu. Elbette müziğin temeli sestir. Modern şiir içsese yakın durur. Sesi, uyaklardan çok, geneli kapsayan ifade biçiminde bulur. Öteki taraftan şimdiki Türk sanat müziği bestecilerinin gerçek şiire uzak durduğunu, popüler şarkı sözü yazarlığıyla günü geçirdiklerini düşünüyorum.Modern şiir ise Türk müziğinin geleneksel formlarından çok, son dönemlerin pop, protest, özgün, fantezi ve rap gibi tarzlarına güfte oluyor. Klasik geleneği sürdüren müzisyenler serbest vezinle yazılmış, ayrıca modern şiir ölçüleri içinde yer alan şiirlerden de besteler yapıyor; fakat bunların sayısı çok azTürk müziği, yüzyıllar boyunca şiirle kol kola yürüdü. Unutulmayan nağmelere arkadaşlık eden unutulmaz dizeler halen çoğumuzun dilinde. Fakat bu yürüyüş, günümüzde kesintiye uğradı…”Nerede o eski şarkılar, o sözler” diyenlerin sayısı oldukça fazla… Günümüzde bestelenecek şiir mi kalmadı, yoksa şiirleri besteleyecek bestekâr mı yok?..bu konu tartışılan bir başlık.Ben de böyle düşünüyorum. Müziğin duygular üzerindeki gücü ve zihin üzerinde yarattığı cazibe tüm sanat dallarından güçlüdür. Müziğin sözlerle, özellikle şiirle birlikteliği ise insana daha üst düzeyde bir haz verir. Müziğin bir melodisi olduğu kadar, şiirin de kendine ait bir iç melodisi vardır. Nietzsche, şiirden “zincirler içinde dans” olarak söz eder. Müzikte melodiler, motifler tek başına bir ‘güç alanı’ oluştursa da bu motiflerin sarmaş dolaş olduğu şiirin devreye girmesiyle ortaya çıkan eserler şiir ve müzik ilişkisinin ne denli vazgeçilmez olduğunu tekrar tekrar gözler önüne sermektedir.İşte şiirin ve müziğin uyumu ve birlikteliği olmadan büyüleyici gücü azalır, zevki, tadı iyi olmaz. Artık serbest vezinli şiirlerden heceli kafiyeli şiirlere yöneldim. Otuz bestem oluştu. Bir bölümü TRT repertuarına girdi. Bazı şarkılarım sanatçılar tarafından okundu. Şiirlerimden Türk sanat müziği, Türk Halk müziği ve caz müziği eserleri ortaya çıktı.Bundan sonra farklı hayallerim var. Şu anda anılarımdan oluşan bir öykü kitabı yazıyorum. Bu sene sonunda yayınlanacağını düşünüyorum. Ayrıca bir polisiye roman hazırlığım var. Sanat, müzik ve edebiyatla olan serüvenim çeşitlenerek ve büyüyerek sürecek. Kurduğum hayaller bir bir gerçek olacak. Her gün uyandığımda umutlarımı tazeliyor ve güçlendiriyorum.I can see that we can’t live in a fine, peaceful and pleasing world, and this makes me sad. I fantasize a world where everybody enjoys an equal, just and free life in peace, friendship, and welfare. Seeing the majority of the world population being in despair and helplessness because of wars, poverty, misery, lack of education, diseases, and violent events makes me sad and worries like everybody else. I wish that all types of discrimination are to be eradicated in order for children to be able to look to future with hope and confidence. Now, I consider it necessary that universal values and law should be created under the umbrella of a world citizenship without any discrimination on the grounds of religion, language, color or sex. We are not alone in this world. We are nothing but just a small point in the vast universe. We are all in the same boat. We all hope to live happy and in well-being with our music, poetry, songs, stories as well as our cultural diversity and richness.İyi, barışçıl ve mutluluk verici bir dünyada yaşayamadığımızı görüyor ve üzülüyorum. Barış, dostluk, kardeşlik ve esenlik içinde herkesin eşit ve adalet içinde özgürce yaşadığı bir dünya hayal ediyorum. Dünya nüfusunun çoğunluğunun savaşlar, fakirlik,sefalet, eğitimsizlik, hastalıklar ve şiddet olayları yüzünden umutsuzluk ve çaresizlik içinde yaşadığını görmek herkes gibi beni de çok üzüyor ve endişelendiriyor. Çocukların geleceğe umut ve güvenle bakabilmeleri için tüm ayrımcılığın ortadan kaldırılmasını diliyorum. Artık din, dil, ırk, renk, cinsiyet farkı olmaksızın bir dünya vatandaşlığı çatısı altında evrensel değerlerin ve hukukun oluşturulması gerektiğini zorunlu görüyorum. Bu dünyada yalnız değiliz. Uçsuz bucaksız evrende küçük bir noktadan ibaretiz. Aynı geminin yolcularıyız. Müziğimizle, şiirlerimiz, şarkılarımız, öykülerimiz ve kültürel çeşitliliğimiz ve zenginliğimiz ile muhteşem bir dünyada mutlu ve esenlik içinde yaşamayı umut ediyoruz.I extend my appreciation to you for this interview. I am looking forward to your coming in order for you to see and experience the magnificent history, natural and cultural richness of my beloved country. With a hope to see you one day here in Istanbul, a tourism heaven, a city having Asia and Europe meeting in the water of Bosphorus, and a happy life in a taste of poetry and music.Vatsala Radhakeesoon: Bu doyurucu görüşmemizi sizin bazı güfteleriniz, şiirleriniz ve müzik linkleriyle sonlandıralım.Osman Öztürk: Bu röportaj için size çok teşekkür ediyorum. Güzel ülkem Türkiye'nin muhteşem tarihini, doğal ve kültürel zenginliğini görmeniz ve yaşamanız için sizi bekliyorum. Asya ile Avrupa'yı Boğaz'ın sularında buluşturan İstanbul gibi bir turizm cennetinde bir gün görme ümidiyle size şiir ve müzik tadında mutlu bir yaşam diliyorum.Göremeyince Seni Hasret Düştü İçimeGöremeyince seni hasret düştü içimeArayıp sormadığın günler gitti gücümeKapanıp ağlasaydım gücenirdin dizineBir veda busesini kondurmadın yüzümeKim bilir nerelerde, kim bilir hangi tendeÖmrün geçip gidiyor hasretlerin içindeBen seni bekliyorum bıraktığın o yerdeBir veda busesini kondurmadın yüzümeDöner miyiz seninle o eskimez günlereİhtiyacım var benim gelip geçmez dünlereÖzlem duyuyorum o hüzünsüz günlereUnutsak geçmişi ayrılığı unutsakAs I Just Couldn’t See You, I Was Longing to Hear from YouAs I just couldn’t see you, I was longing to hear from youThe days you were just not showing concern, offended meHad I fallen at your feet and cried, you would blame yourselfYou shied away from putting a farewell kiss on my faceYou never know where it could be and who knows where it landsThe time in your life rolls on amidst so many longingsI am waiting for you in a place you left me behindYou shied away from putting a farewell kiss on my faceI wonder whether we could go back to those ageless daysI need yesterdays that are really not temporaryNo wonder I long for those days free of melancholyWhy are we not forgetting about the past and parting