Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
İsrail: Hamas'ın istihbarat merkezini vurduk
İsrail: Hamas'ın istihbarat merkezini vurduk
Cumhur İttifakı Yenikapı Mitingi'nden Canlı yayın
http://www.aydinses.com/aydinses-tv-video,1094.html
Çin’de silahlı saldırgan 5 kişiyi öldürdü
Silahlı saldırgan 5 kişiyi öldürdü
İznik'te sazlık alanda yangın çıktı
İznik'te sazlık alanda yangın çıktı

ZEW: Chinese economic sentiment worsens in March

Istanbul, March 26 () - Economic sentiment in China worsened in March, according to the most recent survey released by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) on Tuesday. China's economic expectations indicator fell significantly by 11.5 points to...

ZEW: Chinese economic sentiment worsens in March

Istanbul, March 26 () - Economic sentiment in China worsened in March, according to the most recent survey released by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) on Tuesday. China's economic expectations indicator fell significantly by 11.5 points to a reading of minus 25.0 points compared to February's reading of minus 13.5 points.
"The expectations of the experts reflect the decisions made at the National People’s Congress. They expect to see a further rise in government consumption as well as an increase in domestic and foreign debt. The planned monetary policy measures are, in turn, reflected in the anticipated surge in stock prices," said senior researcher at ZEW Dr. Michael Schroeder.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328