WTO: Turkey launches safeguard investigation on iron and steel products

Istanbul, May 4 () - Turkey notified the WTO’s Committee on Safeguards that it initiated on 27 April 2018 a safeguard investigation on iron and steel products.
In the notification Turkey indicated, among other things, as follows:
"The interested parties are required to fill in the questionnaires within 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of the Communiqué and forward it to the General Directorate.
[…]
The companies and institutions established in Turkey shall send the questionnaires and their official views from their official registered electronic mail-KEP address to the registered electronic mail-KEP address of the Ministry.
The address for electronic mail: ekonomi@hs01.kep.tr
Those who want to be interested parties as companies, institutions and establishments abroad shall send their answers to the questionnaires and their official views to the Ministry's e-mail address below.
Directorate General E-mail address: ithebys@ekonomi.gov.tr
The address of the investigating authority for correspondence is:
Ministry of Economy
Directorate General for Imports, Department of Safeguards
Söğütözü Mah. 2176. Sk. No: 63 06530 Çankaya/Ankara/TURKEY
Tel:  +90 312 204 92 93-99 45-99 70-95 79
Fax:  +90 312 204 86 33 E-mail: korunma@ekonomi.gov.tr. "
Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/TUR/24.

