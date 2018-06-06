Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
World Bank sees 4.5 pct. 2018 GDP growth in Turkey

Istanbul, June 6 () - World Bank lowered its 2018 economic growth forecast for Turkey to 4.5 percent, from 4.7 percent in May.
"In Turkey, growth is forecast to slow to 4.5 percent in 2018 and to 4.0 percent in 2019, as delays in fiscal consolidation and the extension of the credit support program temper an anticipated slowdown following the strong recovery last year" the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects: Europe and Central Asia report, released on Wednesday.
"In countries with current account deficits such as Turkey, filling external financing needs could become challenging. An escalation of policy uncertainty could dampen economic activity in the region. Policy disputes among European Union members and EU institutions could deter international investors" the report added.
Turkey's economy would grow at 4.0 percent in 2019 and 2020, according to the World Bank forecasts in the report.

