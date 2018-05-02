Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
US private sector employment increased by 204,000 jobs in April

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, May 2 () – Private-sector employment increased by 204,000 from March to April, on a seasonally adjusted basis. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP...

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, May 2 () – Private-sector employment increased by 204,000 from March to April, on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 204,000
By Company Size
Small businesses: 62,000
- 1-19 employees 31,000
- 20-49 employees 31,000
Medium businesses: 88,000
- 50-499 employees 88,000
Large businesses: 54,000
- 500-999 employees 12,000
- 1,000+ employees 42,000
By Sector
Goods-producing: 44,000
- Natural resources/mining 7,000
- Construction 27,000
- Manufacturing 10,000
Service-providing: 160,000
- Trade/transportation/utilities 14,000
- Information -2,000
- Financial activities 7,000- Professional/business services 58,000
Professional/technical services 34,000
Management of companies/enterprises 5,000
Administrative/support services 20,000
- Education/health services 39,000
Health care/social assistance 35,000
Education 4,000
- Leisure/hospitality 36,000
- Other services 8,000

