UN gives $5m in aid for strife-torn DRC region

James Archibald / Cape Town, Mar 6 () - The United Nations (UN) announced aid worth $5m on Saturday to help people in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a region that has been mired in violence since August last year.  According...

UN gives $5m in aid for strife-torn DRC region

James Archibald / Cape Town, Mar 6 () - The United Nations (UN) announced aid worth $5m on Saturday to help people in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a region that has been mired in violence since August last year. 

According to a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the DRC, there were now 200,000 internally displaced people and that at least 400 people have been killed since August in conflicts that have erupted on “a regular basis”.

The UN said that initial funding of about $$ 5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has been allocated to this crisis and for a maximum of six months.

OCHA added that due to the insecurity throughout the area, several schools had remained close, depriving some 53,000 pupils of normal schooling during the 2016-2017 school year.

