Turkish Minister of Security: Our 3 soldiers are captive, details not verified

Edip Sönmez / İstanbul, Dec 23, () - Turkish Minister of National Security Fikri Işık made a statement on Friday evening that currently three Turkish soldiers were in captivity of IS. “Any speculations aside from that are not verified information. Without verification, the information should not be relied on” he said.

The statement came after the main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu asked the government about the claim by the terrorists to having captured and brutally murdering Turkish soldiers in Syria. Kılıçdaroğlu had asked about the video footage on the internet and said he was “demanding an answer from the government” about the “heart-tearing” footage.

The Minister Işık also said, “With the support of Free Syrian Army, we have cleansed the Hospital Hill of Al Bab, the most critical spot of the city. However we still have many tasks to do. All of us have to act responsibly and be wary of the traps the terrorist organisations are trying to lure Turkey in.”