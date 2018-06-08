Turkish economy minister Zeybekçi: Retaliation measures against US will expand

Ramazan Çetin / Denizli, June 8 () – Retailation measures against US will expand, said Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi.

Speaking at Denizli Chamber of Trade, Economy Minister Zeybekçi told they were working on “anti-dumping” investivations against US companies and made following remarks regarding US protective measures with additional import tariffs:

“Our stance for US products will be just as US stance against Turkish products.

“We will initiate some imporant processes in coming days.

“We know that some giant US companies recieve enormous incentives from the state and leads to unfair competition.

“We are working on ‘anti-dumping’ investigations againsts those US companies. We made a meeting on this issue and it was an important meeting.

“Some World leaders started to speak of ‘trade wars’ with an unprecedented ease.

“Bans bring bans. MEasures bring measures. Turkey will retailate such measures to the extend its losses. We want this to be known. Our President, Prime Minister and our government instructed us to do so.”

