Kılıçdaroğlu'na Atatürk İlkelerini sordu
Kılıçdaroğlu'na Atatürk İlkelerini sordu
Toner: PKK ve YPG arasında bağlantı olduğu görüşüne saygıyla karşı çıkıyoruz
ABD'den Türkiye ile kriz çıkartacak...
New York'ta kırmızıya bürünen kadınlara polis engeli
New York'ta kadınlara polis engeli
On binlerce kadın Taksim'de yürüdü
Kadınlar Taksim'de hakları için yürüdü

Turkey files WTO complaint against US on pipe products

Istanbul, Mar 9 () - Turkey notified the WTO Secretariat that it had requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States regarding US countervailing duties on imports of certain pipe and tube products. Turkey claimed that certain substantive...

Turkey claimed that certain substantive and methodological aspects of the determinations and the imposition of the countervailing duties were inconsistent with the WTO's Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM Agreement) and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

