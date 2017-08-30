Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Eyüp Yeşilpınar'da bir şahıs ateşli silahla yaralandı
Eyüp Yeşilpınar'da bir şahıs ateşli...
Dış ticaret açığı Temmuz'da yüzde 82.5 arttı
Dış ticaret açığı Temmuz'da yüzde...
ABD'de silahlı saldırı: 2 ölü, çok sayıda yaralı
ABD'de kütüphaneyi silahlı saldırı, ölü...
Psikolog uyarısı: Kurbanın sosyal boyutu çocuklara aşılanmalı
Psikolog uyarısı: Kurbanın sosyal boyutu...

Turkey celebrates 95th anniversary of "Victory Day"

Istanbul, Aug 30 () - Turkey celebrates the 95th anniversary of “Victory Day”, which marks the Turkish victory against Greek forces at the Battle of Dumlupınar, the final battle of the War of Independence in 1922. The celebrations began with an official...

Turkey celebrates 95th anniversary of "Victory Day"

Istanbul, Aug 30 () - Turkey celebrates the 95th anniversary of “Victory Day”, which marks the Turkish victory against Greek forces at the Battle of Dumlupınar, the final battle of the War of Independence in 1922.
The celebrations began with an official ceremony at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, with the attendance of political leaders, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and military commanders.
Following his attendance of the ceremony at Anıtkabir, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host a reception later in the evening at the presidential complex in Ankara to mark the day.
The guests will be from different segments of society, including families of martyrs, NGO representatives, politicians and officers from all ranks, artists, chiefs of foreign missions, journalists and military attaches.
Victory Day was won under the leadership of Atatürk. The victory over the Greek military on Aug. 30, 1922 was the last large engagement between the two armies. The war began with the Greek invasion of İzmir in May 1919 after the end of World War I, with tacit support from the Allies, especially Great Britain.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314