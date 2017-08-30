Turkey celebrates 95th anniversary of "Victory Day"

Istanbul, Aug 30 () - Turkey celebrates the 95th anniversary of “Victory Day”, which marks the Turkish victory against Greek forces at the Battle of Dumlupınar, the final battle of the War of Independence in 1922.

The celebrations began with an official ceremony at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, with the attendance of political leaders, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and military commanders.

Following his attendance of the ceremony at Anıtkabir, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host a reception later in the evening at the presidential complex in Ankara to mark the day.

The guests will be from different segments of society, including families of martyrs, NGO representatives, politicians and officers from all ranks, artists, chiefs of foreign missions, journalists and military attaches.

Victory Day was won under the leadership of Atatürk. The victory over the Greek military on Aug. 30, 1922 was the last large engagement between the two armies. The war began with the Greek invasion of İzmir in May 1919 after the end of World War I, with tacit support from the Allies, especially Great Britain.