Trump to Powell on rates: He should have done it sooner

Istanbul, June 21 () - U.S. President Donald Trump said, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell would "cut interest rates sooner."

"Well, I guess they indicated they're going to be lowering them, should have done sooner, but what are you going to do" Trump said to reporters as he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.

"You can't win 'em all. He should have done it sooner, but you can't win it all. Eventually, he'll do what's right, perhaps. Let's see what he does."