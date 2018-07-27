Trump predicts GDP growth, claims US "winning" the trade wars

Istanbul, July 27 () - Speaking at a newly reopened U.S. Steel plant in the St. Louis-area town of Granite City, Ill., President Trump touted his administration’s recent victories on trade and economic growth — and predicted that Friday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers.

The president also suggested that the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ report on GDP growth on Friday will show a massive boost.

“Big numbers announced tomorrow; I don’t know what they are, but I think they’re going to be terrific” Trump said.

“Somebody actually predicted today, 5.3 [percent GDP growth] — I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Trump said. “If it has a 4 in front of it, we’re gonna be happy. If it has a 3– 3.8, 3.9, 3.7, we’re OK. These are unthinkable numbers. If I would have used these numbers during the campaign, the fake news back there would have said, ‘He’s exaggerating.'”

When the Commerce Department releases the growth figures for the April-June quarter Friday morning, economists forecast they will show the economy expanded at a 4.1 percent annual rate, according to data provider FactSet. Some analysts have said the figure could reach as high as 5 percent.