Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Pentagon: Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı ile görüşmeye açığız
Pentagon: Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı ile...
Suşehri'nde 300 kişi, zehirlenme şüphesiyle hastaneye başvurdu
Suşehri'nde 300 kişi, zehirlenme şüphesiyle...
AK Partili Turan'ın telefonunu 'bedelli' kilitledi
AK Partili Turan'ın telefonunu 'bedelli'...
Oktar'ın 13 saattir ifadesi alınıyor
Oktar'ın 13 saattir ifadesi alınıyor

Trump "not happy" with Fed interest rate hikes

Istanbul, July 20 () - US President Donald Trump criticized the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in comments aired Thursday, saying its course of interest rate increases counteracted his efforts at growing the economy. The rare rebuke was likely to stir a backlash,...

Trump "not happy" with Fed interest rate hikes

Istanbul, July 20 () - US President Donald Trump criticized the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in comments aired Thursday, saying its course of interest rate increases counteracted his efforts at growing the economy.
The rare rebuke was likely to stir a backlash, as it broke with the long-established practice of the executive branch not commenting on the Federal Reserve's decisions out of respect for its independence.
"I'm not thrilled," Trump told CNBC in an interview excerpt aired Thursday. "Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again."
"I'm not happy about it. But at the same time I'm letting them do what they feel is best."
The Fed is now chaired by Trump appointee Jerome Powell, whom Trump described as "a very good man."

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328