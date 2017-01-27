Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Başbakan Yıldırım: Atatürk'ün partisine ülkeyi bölenlerle kol kola girmek yakışır mı?
Gençlere 54 milyon lira GENÇDES...
Maçka Parkı’nın altından 3.Köprüye tünel projesi
Maçka Parkı’nın altından 3.Köprü çıktı
CHP Milletvekili Yarkadaş " Arkadaşlarımızın aracına ateş açıldı"
CHP'li genç afiş asarken silahlı...
THY 852 sefer gerçekleştirecek
THY 852 sefer gerçekleştirecek

Three brothers making bombs for IS caught

Zafer Tokuş - Aziz Güvener / Sakarya, Jan 27 () – Three Iraqi brothers, building bombs for IS in a factory in Iraq, were caught in Samsun by the operation of Sakarya Police Force. Public Prosecutor of Sakarya is organising operations against IS as...

Three brothers making bombs for IS caught

Zafer Tokuş - Aziz Güvener / Sakarya, Jan 27 () – Three Iraqi brothers, building bombs for IS in a factory in Iraq, were caught in Samsun by the operation of Sakarya Police Force.

Public Prosecutor of Sakarya is organising operations against IS as a part of the investigation on IS. Organising new operations under the light of new information, teams from Sakarya Police Headquarters have determied that three Iraqi brothers, who are building bombs for IS, were living in Samsun. Brothers S.A.S.A.T., M.A.S.A.T. and M.A.S.A.T. were taken into custody as a part of the operation organised.

Brothers were determined to be building bombs for IS in Iraq and living in Turkey to carry on the operations in Turkey. It was reported that, many bombing were prevented with the operation and three Iraqi brothers were transfered to courthouse.

(Photo)

 

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.