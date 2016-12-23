The number of asylum seekers from Turkey to Sweden increased 3 times

Ersin Arslan / Stockholm, Dec 23, () - Turkish citizens having sought asylum in Sweden increased almost three times as many as last year, shows the Swedish Migration Board statistics. The number of asylum seekers from Turkey to Sweden reached 650.

During this year, especially after the July 15 coup attempt, there was a large increase in asylum applications from Turkey to Sweden.

There Is Also a Big Increase in Brain Drain

It is observed that there is a significant increase in "brain drain" due to the large number of academics who apply for asylum from Turkey to Sweden.

The Swedish Institute, which also organized scholarship programs for Turkish researchers and college students, confirmed that a large increase in scholarship applications from Turkey to Swedish universities has been observed in recent years.

Irina Ovchinnikova, a member of the Swedish Institute, said, "Applications for scholarship programs have increased considerably. In addition to many of the scholarship programs previously accepted by, are requesting the extension of their programs” she said.

Paul Levin who answers the scholarship applications at the Stockholm University said that many Turkish scientists who want to move into Sweden ask them questions every week.

"I hope that Sweden will evaluate this phenomenon. This will benefit Sweden as well. Many Turkish scientists have high international standards and this leads to high turnover in Sweden. However, our budget as the university is limited. I believe that a common political will must be created to help these talented researchers" he added.