Talend unveils industry's first cloud-native, Apache Beam-Powered streaming data application

Istanbul, May 8 () - Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, unveiled Talend Data Streams, a free, Amazon marketplace application that simplifies and accelerates ingestion of massive volumes and wide varieties of real-time data.

Released today at Talend Connect US, the company's annual customer and partner conference taking place in New York, Talend Data Streams provides self-service access to real-time data for engineers, data scientists, data analysts and other ad hoc integrators. The AWS-based, single-user application will eventually become part of Talend's existing suite of persona-based, cloud applications that enable everyone to work with trusted data.

"Innovative business insights don't happen in a vacuum. Successful data pioneers have shown that being data-driven is a 'team sport', meaning all employees need to be involved in collecting, shaping and improving the quality and trust in data," said Ashley Stirrup, CMO, Talend. "Talend Data Streams now extends that collaboration to include data scientists, data engineers and data analysts using a self-service, easy-to-use, intuitive application for collecting real-time data, so companies can move from imagination to innovation, faster."

A recent survey of more than 16,000 data professionals showed that the most common challenges to data science include: dirty data (36 percent), lack of management support for data science teams (27 percent), lack of clear direction to pursue with available data (22 percent), and overall access to or availability of data (22 percent).1 Talend Data Streams helps overcome these challenges by allowing data scientists, engineers and other analysts to:

• Jump-start data integration with a zero-install, management-free, web-based UI that has users up and running in minutes

• Rapidly ingest massive volumes of disparate, streaming and cloud data without complexity

• Accelerate pipeline development with a unique live-preview feature that displays changes in real-time

• Break the legacy cycle and extend the life of all data pipelines with the un-paralleled portability across cloud platforms powered by Apache Beam.

Delivering Trusted Data

Data is the new currency in today's digital economy. However, the economics of data are broken: data volumes continue to double each year, while the number of data workers triples, yet IT budgets remain flat-making it impossible to keep pace with growing business demands for information. In parallel, it's becoming increasingly common for disparate business units to use their own tools to collect and integrate data, leading to more information silos, or 'shadow IT', which ultimately prevents companies from reaching their data-driven potential.

Cloud-based, big data streaming technologies play a key role in helping companies utilize the cloud to scale data-driven decision making, while ensuring their most valuable asset-data-is governed, trusted, managed and accessible to a variety of employees.

"Digital business demands a consistent approach to the management of security, privacy and process compliance across enterprises. This isn't possible when 'information islands' fail to observe the standards required to ensure quality and consistency," said Ciaran Dynes, SVP of Products, Talend. "Thus, businesses need a radically different data architecture to overcome today's broken data economics and effectively put more of their data to work. Talend's mission is to liberate data from legacy infrastructures and improve its availability, quality, performance and value using citizen collaboration and the cloud."

Talend Data Streams will join the other persona-based apps currently available in Talend Data Fabric, an open source-based integration platform that combines all Talend products into a common set of powerful, easy-to-use tools for real-time or batch, data or application integration. Talend's suite of integrated, cloud-based, self-service apps are optimized for worker productivity and digital transformation. Using Talend, business and IT can collaborate on data integration and governance tasks, easily share work between apps, orchestrate stewardship tasks, increase confidence in their data and put more data to work, faster.