Syrian army retakes Palmyra ancient city from IS

Istanbul, Mar 6 () - Syrian army declared they have recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra from the IS terrorists. Supported by the Russian air force, Syrian army have captured the ruins of Palmyra, state-run Syrian agency SANA reported. It is stated...

Istanbul, Mar 6 () - Syrian army declared they have recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra from the IS terrorists.
Supported by the Russian air force, Syrian army have captured the ruins of Palmyra, state-run Syrian agency SANA reported. It is stated that the city's airport was also retaken from the Islamic State (IS).
Close quarter clashes are reportedly continuing inside the southern and western neighbourhoods of the town.
The ancient city which is a UNESCO World Heritage site with its 4000 years of history, was captured last year by Russia-supported Syrian army but was lost to the IS again in December.
Syrian army had reported to have retaken the citadel yesterday.

