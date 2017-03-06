Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
HDP Milletvekili Alican Önlü duruşma izlerken gözaltına alındı
HDP'li vekile duruşma izlerken gözaltı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Almanya'ya: Ben istersem gelirim dünyayı ayağa kaldırırım
Önüme gelirse idam kararını hemen...
Destici: Hayır diyenlerin de iktidar karşıtı olduğunu görüyoruz
Destici: Hayır diyenlerin de iktidar...
Bozdağ: Baykal'ın Almanya programını iptal etmesi takdire şayan
Bozdağ: Baykal'ın Almanya programını iptal...

Syrian army recaptures Palmyra citadel from IS

Aleppo, Mar 6 () - Syrian army and allies has retaken the historic citadel of Palmyra in eastern Syria. Syrian government forces declared they captured the historic ramparts along with a palace located in the southwest of the city. The army also captured...

Syrian army recaptures Palmyra citadel from IS

Aleppo, Mar 6 () - Syrian army and allies has retaken the historic citadel of Palmyra in eastern Syria.
Syrian government forces declared they captured the historic ramparts along with a palace located in the southwest of the city. The army also captured the mountain range in the area and currently in firing range of the town itself. IS terrorists are reportedly deserting the area.
Palmyra is regarded by the Syrian government as a key location to advance towards Raqqa, the most powerful stronghold of IS in the eastern Syria.
Thousands of years of history destroyed
Invaded by the IS on May 2015, remnants of the historical city of Palmyra which dates back to 4000 years ago was demolished and looted by the terrorists.
Retaken last year by the Syrian government with the support of Russian Air Force, the city was captured again by the IS in December.

 

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.