Syrian army recaptures Palmyra citadel from IS

Aleppo, Mar 6 () - Syrian army and allies has retaken the historic citadel of Palmyra in eastern Syria.

Syrian government forces declared they captured the historic ramparts along with a palace located in the southwest of the city. The army also captured the mountain range in the area and currently in firing range of the town itself. IS terrorists are reportedly deserting the area.

Palmyra is regarded by the Syrian government as a key location to advance towards Raqqa, the most powerful stronghold of IS in the eastern Syria.

Thousands of years of history destroyed

Invaded by the IS on May 2015, remnants of the historical city of Palmyra which dates back to 4000 years ago was demolished and looted by the terrorists.

Retaken last year by the Syrian government with the support of Russian Air Force, the city was captured again by the IS in December.