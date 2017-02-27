Syrian army carries out operation east of Aleppo

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Damascus, Feb 27, () - Syrian army is operating against the IS militants withdrawing from the town of Al Bab which was recently captured by Turkish-backed rebels of Free Syrian Army.
Attacking the militants' escape route, Syrian army and their allies are battling against the IS in south of Al Bab and east of Aleppo. Retrieving 14 villages from the IS occupation, Syrian army is reported to be currently 25 kilometres to Assad Lake and bent on recapturing the Tabqa dam which is regarded as a valuable water source for the region.
IS-owned lands in northwest of Syria is being regained by three different factions, Free Syrian Army supported by Turkey, YPG supported by the US and the Syrian government forces.
It is also claimed that Syrian governments seeks to cut the way to the south so that rebels cannot advance further.

 

