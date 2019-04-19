Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Shares in Pinterest soared 28 pct. in stock market debut

Istanbul, April 19 () - Online scrapbook company Pinterest jumped 28 percent in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
The shares opened at 23.75 dollars, ahead of the 19 dollars they were priced at, and they closed at 24.40 dollars. It values the company at about 16 billion dollars.
Pinterest is an online scrapbook where users save ideas for clothes, décor and recipes. The company earns money through advertisements, which are placed among the "pins" or posts that users upload on the site.
Its flotation comes before the widely-anticipated stock market debut of ride-hailing app Uber next month.

