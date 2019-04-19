Self-sufficiency for potato stood at 103.5 pct. in 2017-2018

Istanbul, April 19 () – While the self-sufficiency degree of cereals was 98 percent during 2017-2018 marketing year, the same degree was 103.5 percent for potato during the same period.

The degree of domestic production covering domestic demand was 98 percent during the marketing year of 2017-2018;

- The self-sufficiency degree of wheat, which has the the biggest share in total cereal production, was 111.7 percent,

- The self-sufficiency degree of barley, which is an important input for fodder industry, was 90.2 percent

- The self-sufficiency degree of maize was 73.3 percent.

Among the dried crops, the highest degree of self-sufficiency was seen in red lentil with 89.6 percent. The degree of self-sufficiency of chickpea was 87.5 percent.

Among the edible roots and tubers products, degree of self-sufficiency of potato was 103.5 percent, while the degrees of self-sufficiency for sunflower, soybean and rapeseed were 64.3 percent, 4.8 percent and 70.3 percent, respectively.

While the majority of the total sugar producton was consumed domestically, the degree of self-sufficiency for sugar was 116.1 percent. (Graph)