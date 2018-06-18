Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Millet Kıraathanesi örneği ilk Zeytinburnu'nda
Prof. Dr. Erbaş Millet Krıaathanesi'nde
Akşener: Halep'te, Türkiye'den vatanına giden Suriyeliler ile iftar edeceğim
Egitimde performans sistemii kaldırılacak
Erkeklerde kısırlık beyinde başlıyor
Erkeklerde kısırlık beyinde başlıyor
SON DAKİKA! Öğrenci sigortası emeklilikten sayılacak
Öğrenci sigortası emeklilikten sayılacak

Retail sales volume in April increased by 0.5 percent MoM, 8.0 percent YoY

Istanbul, June 18 () - Calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 8.0 percent in April 2018 compared with the same month of previous year and 0.5 percent month on month. According to the “Retail Sales Indices, April 2018”...

Retail sales volume in April increased by 0.5 percent MoM, 8.0 percent YoY

Istanbul, June 18 () - Calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 8.0 percent in April 2018 compared with the same month of previous year and 0.5 percent month on month.

According to the “Retail Sales Indices, April 2018” data released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat);

In April, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 9.0 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 7.1 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 9.2 percent when compared with April 2017. Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 0.5 percent in April 2018 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 0.6 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 0.4 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 0.8 percent, compared with previous month. Retail turnover increased by 21.2 percent year-on-year and 2.3 percent month-on-month Food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.2 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 21.2 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 26.9 percent in April when compared with previous year Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices increased by 2.3 percent in April 2018 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 1.4 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 2 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 4.7 percent, month on month.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325