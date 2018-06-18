Retail sales volume in April increased by 0.5 percent MoM, 8.0 percent YoY

Istanbul, June 18 () - Calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 8.0 percent in April 2018 compared with the same month of previous year and 0.5 percent month on month.

According to the “Retail Sales Indices, April 2018” data released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat);

In April, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 9.0 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 7.1 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 9.2 percent when compared with April 2017. Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices increased by 0.5 percent in April 2018 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 0.6 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 0.4 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 0.8 percent, compared with previous month. Retail turnover increased by 21.2 percent year-on-year and 2.3 percent month-on-month Food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.2 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 21.2 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 26.9 percent in April when compared with previous year Seasonal and calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices increased by 2.3 percent in April 2018 compared with the previous month. In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 1.4 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 2 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 4.7 percent, month on month.