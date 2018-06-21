Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Davutoğlu'na tehdit davasında karar
Davutoğlu'na tehdit davasında karar
Trump Çin'e verginin tabanını 200 milyar dolara genişletti
Trump Çin'e verginin tabanını 200...
TSK: Hava harekâtlarında 26 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
26 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
Erdoğan: Bütün güçlü olanlar şu anda yeniliyor
Erdoğan: Bütün güçlü olanlar şu...

Report: Fear among EU companies on Italy's Euro Zone exit

Istanbul, June 21 () – According to CNBC Global CFO Council quarterly survey results, there’s "a real fear among European companies that Italy could leave the Euro Zone." Almost 77 percent of survey participant high level executives said that they...

Report: Fear among EU companies on Italy's Euro Zone exit

Istanbul, June 21 () – According to CNBC Global CFO Council quarterly survey results, there’s "a real fear among European companies that Italy could leave the Euro Zone."
Almost 77 percent of survey participant high level executives said that they were “somewhat or very concerned” about Italy leaving the Euro Zone.
The survey asked the participants whether they were concerned that Italy will vote to leave the euro zone. While 72.1 percent of the participants said “somewhat concerned”, 4.7 percent told they were “very concerned”.
The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4.5 trillion in market value.
Italy now has a right-wing populist government at its helm, with much of the power appearing to lie in the hands of interior minister and far-right Lega (League) leader Matteo Salvini.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325