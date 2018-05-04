Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Release journalists before elections: Turkish Journalists Association

Istanbul, May 4 () - The state of emergency “should be lifted” and imprisoned journalists should be released ahead of the upcoming elections on June 24, the Turkish Journalists Association (TGC) said in a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day. “We...

Istanbul, May 4 () - The state of emergency “should be lifted” and imprisoned journalists should be released ahead of the upcoming elections on June 24, the Turkish Journalists Association (TGC) said in a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day.
“We have been considering the necessity of lifting the state of emergency, releasing journalists in jail, the return of fundamental rights and freedoms to the citizens for healthy elections” it said.
“We also deem a duty to demand the removal of barriers to freedom of expression, an end to the oppression of journalists, writers, academics, artists, and the independence of the judiciary for our country to reach a bright future” it added.
Reminding that the punitive and financial pressures on the journalists have increased since the state of emergency was declared following the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, “censorship has been on the rise, investigative journalism has been restrained and 148 journalists are still kept behind the bars” the statement read.
The TGC also emphasized that politicians, both those in power and on the side of the opposition, have important responsibilities to reduce the tensions and polarization among the society.
Meanwhile, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has declared several principles in order to provide press freedom.

