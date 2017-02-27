Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Kılıçdaroğlu: Şu anda fiilen TBMM'nin yetkileri elinden alınmış durumda
Kılıçdaroğlu: Demokrasi mi tek adam...
Başbakan Yıldırım'dan ilginç dolar yorumu: 4 lirayı gördü 3.60'e indi
Yıldırım: Bu sistem babanın oğulla...
GAZETECİLİK MESLEK ÖRGÜTLERİ YARIN İSTANBUL'DA BİR ARAYA GELİYOR
Gazetecilik meslek örgütleri toplanıyor...
Putin is protested in anniversary of opposition leader assassination

Thousands of Russians gathered to protests the President Vladimir Putin on the second anniversary of opposition party leader Boris Nemtsov's assassination. Former deputy prime minister and Putin's fierce opponent, Nemtsov was assassinated...

Moscow, Feb 27 () - Thousands of Russians gathered to protests the President Vladimir Putin on the second anniversary of opposition party leader Boris Nemtsov's assassination.

Former deputy prime minister and Putin's fierce opponent, Nemtsov was assassinated by an armed, unknown assailant on February 27th, 2015.

Russian opposition and political dissidents in the country was outraged by the assault.
Protestors chanted "Russia will be free again!", "Putin is war" in the biggest public protest in the country since protests in the first anniversary last year.

Opposition leader Mikhail Kasyanov who joined the protests was attacked by an unidentified person with green paint which covered his face. During the mostly peaceful protest, Russian people detained a few of the protestors.

At the end of the protest, people left flowers on the bridge where Nemtov was shot dead from behind numerous times, while walking home with his girlfriend.

 

