Proposal declining girlfriend denounced as FETÖIST

Ediz Verdioğlu / Aydın, Dec 28 () – Court clerk Erdoğan K., from Germencik district of Aydın, has turned to prosecution on his girlfriend, who declined his proposal, accusing her of being a member of FETÖ/PYD terrorist organisation. Court clerk...

Ediz Verdioğlu / Aydın, Dec 28 () – Court clerk Erdoğan K., from Germencik district of Aydın, has turned to prosecution on his girlfriend, who declined his proposal, accusing her of being a member of FETÖ/PYD terrorist organisation.

Court clerk Erdoğan K. proposed his colleague and girfriend of one and a half years Kübra E. But the proposal was declined. Steamed up Erdoğan K. has denounced his girlfriend and her friend M.S. of being being members of FETÖ/PYD terrorist organisation. Kübra E. And M.S. will bear testimony to prosecutor.

Kübra E. said, Erdoğan K. has treatened her friend M.S. and M.S. has filed a complaint. After the couples break up Erdoğan K. has started to smear and treat M.S. and myself she added.
