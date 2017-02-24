Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Müjdat Gezen Sanat Merkezi'ni kundaklayan Mehmet Ali Aligül'le ilgili karar verildi
Dün serbest bırakılmıştı, kundakçı, tutuklandı
TSK açıkladı: El Bab'dan acı haber 2 Şehit 3 yaralı
El Bab'dan acı haber 2...
El Bab'da bomba yüklü araçla saldırı : 41 ölü
El Bab'da bomba yüklü araçla...
El Bab'da bomba yüklü araçla saldırı, çok sayıda yaralı var
El Bab'da bomba yüklü araçla...

Oslo conference to raise funds to help embattled Lake Chad region

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 24 () - An international humanitarian conference in Oslo today aims to raise awareness and funds to help people in the Lake Chad region, which is beset by a food crisis brought about by an insurgency by the militant Boko Haram's...

Oslo conference to raise funds to help embattled Lake Chad region

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 24 () - An international humanitarian conference in Oslo today aims to raise awareness and funds to help people in the Lake Chad region, which is beset by a food crisis brought about by an insurgency by the militant Boko Haram's Islamist group.

The Lake Chad region includes Cameroon, Niger, Chad and Nigeria, which is co-organising the conference together with Germany and Norway.

According to the United Nations (UN), 10.7 million people are in need in the region, with 7.1 million people being "severely food insecure" amid "famine-like conditions". The worst hit region is Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

In his opening statement for the conference this morning, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende's said: “This conference is organized to mobilize international attention and assistance, to close the gap between immediate needs and available resources. It is a humanitarian imperative to act, to act now, and scale up the response. The affected population must get the help they need to survive.”

The conference is focusing on three priority areas: food security; humanitarian protection and access to aid; and education in situations of crisis and conflict.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.