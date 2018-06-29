OSCE Vienna meeting on countering violence against women

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Istanbul, June 29 () – Representatives of the 57 Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) participating States, civil society and international organizations will meet in Vienna on Monday for the two-day conference, Countering Violence against Women – Everyone’s Responsibility.
According to the statement made by the OSCE, this meeting, organized by the Italian OSCE Chairmanship, with the support of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and in co-ordination with the Gender Section of the Office of the OSCE Secretary General, will offer participants a platform to discuss how to strengthen responses, monitor and assess progress and to promote efforts for preventing and countering violence against women in the OSCE area.
The meeting will provide an opportunity to look into concrete actions to support the implementation of OSCE commitments and national frameworks to combat violence against women.
The Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting will be an opportunity to discuss good practices from across the OSCE area, with a focus on the responsibility of the state to address violence against women, on countering violence against women in public spaces, and on the protection from violence and empowerment of women at work and at home.
Purna Sen, UN Women Executive Coordinator and Spokesperson on Sexual Harassment and Other Forms of Discrimination will deliver the keynote address at the event.
Journalists are invited to attend the opening of the conference from 15:00 to 16:00 on 2 July in the Neuer Saal of the Hofburg Conference Centre in Vienna. To register, journalists and participants have to send an e-mail confirming their attendance to press@osce.org by 11:00, 2 July.

