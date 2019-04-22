Non-domestic producer prices rose by 32.24 pct. in March annually

Istanbul, April 22 () – Non-domestic producer price index (ND-PPI), which measures the change in the price of goods manufactured in the country and exported in a reference period, rose by 3.44 percent and 32.24 percent monthly and annually, respectively.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, ND-PPI rose by 3.44 percent on a monthly basis, by 3.45 comapred to December of the previous year basis, by 32.24 percent annually and by 39.82 percent on the 12 months moving averages basis in March.

Acccording to TurkStat, in March on a monthly basis, ND-PPI rose by 5.24 percent in the index for mining and stone quarrying and by 3.40 percent in the index for manufacturing.

In March, the highest rates of monthly increase by sub divisions of industry were indices for coke and refined petroleum products by 11.34 percent, for metal ores by 6.89 percent and for computer, electronic and optical products by 4.63 percent.

According to main industrial groupings classification, the highest rate of monthly increase was in energy goods and the highest rate of annual increase was in durable consumer goods in March. (Graph and Table)