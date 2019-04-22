Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, saldırıya Türkiye Demokrasi Platformu'ndan kınama
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, saldırıya Türkiye Demokrasi Platformu'ndan...
Abdullah Gül Kılıçdaroğlu'na yapılan saldırıyı kınadı
Abdullah Gül Kılıçdaroğlu'na yapılan saldırıyı...
İzmir'de NATO lojmanlarına pompalı tüfekle ateş açıldı: 2 şüpheli gözaltında
NATO lojmanlarına pompalı tüfekle ateş...
Giresun'a şehit ateşi düştü
Giresun'a şehit ateşi düştü

Non-domestic producer prices rose by 32.24 pct. in March annually

Istanbul, April 22 () – Non-domestic producer price index (ND-PPI), which measures the change in the price of goods manufactured in the country and exported in a reference period, rose by 3.44 percent and 32.24 percent monthly and annually, respectively. According...

Non-domestic producer prices rose by 32.24 pct. in March annually

Istanbul, April 22 () – Non-domestic producer price index (ND-PPI), which measures the change in the price of goods manufactured in the country and exported in a reference period, rose by 3.44 percent and 32.24 percent monthly and annually, respectively.
According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, ND-PPI rose by 3.44 percent on a monthly basis, by 3.45 comapred to December of the previous year basis, by 32.24 percent annually and by 39.82 percent on the 12 months moving averages basis in March.
Acccording to TurkStat, in March on a monthly basis, ND-PPI rose by 5.24 percent in the index for mining and stone quarrying and by 3.40 percent in the index for manufacturing.
In March, the highest rates of monthly increase by sub divisions of industry were indices for coke and refined petroleum products by 11.34 percent, for metal ores by 6.89 percent and for computer, electronic and optical products by 4.63 percent.
According to main industrial groupings classification, the highest rate of monthly increase was in energy goods and the highest rate of annual increase was in durable consumer goods in March. (Graph and Table)

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328