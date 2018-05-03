Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu ve Baykal memleketinden aday adayı
Baykal memleketinden aday adayı
S&P'nin not indirimi sonrası dolar 4.11 liranın üzerinde
Not düştü Dolar 4.11 liranın...
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, milletvekili aday adayı
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan milletvekili aday...
ABD'den IŞİD'e yönelik operasyon açıklaması
ABD'den IŞİD'e yönelik operasyon açıklaması

Muharrem İnce likely presidential nominee of Turkey’s main opposition CHP

Istanbul, May 3 () - Yalova deputy Muharrem İnce is on course to be named the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate for the snap presidential election to take place on June 24. Although the official announcement will be made by...

Muharrem İnce likely presidential nominee of Turkey’s main opposition CHP

Istanbul, May 3 () - Yalova deputy Muharrem İnce is on course to be named the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate for the snap presidential election to take place on June 24.
Although the official announcement will be made by CHP head Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting early on Friday, a number of CHP officials have told media outlets that İnce’s chances of being nominated are high.
“As of late last night, Muharrem İnce’s name has come to the fore. Our officials have discussed [his nomination] and I called him this morning to congratulate him,” CHP deputy İlhan Kesici told reporters on Thursday. Kesici has been among the mooted CHP candidates for the presidency.
İnce, however, remained tight-lipped about his nomination.
“We should wait. Our chairman will make the announcement tomorrow at 10.00 a.m.,” he told reporters.
A veteran politician from the ranks of the CHP, İnce has run twice for the leadership of the CHP against Kılıçdaroğlu, most recently earlier this year.
“Our candidate will be pro-democracy, pro-freedoms. Our candidate will represent all 80 million citizens” the CHP said recently.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314