Morocco says it will withdraw from Western Sahara

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 27 () - The Morocco Government yesterday said it would unilaterally withdraw its forces from part of the Guerguerat zone in Western Sahara following a request from the United Nations.

The decision was made following a request from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday in which he called on Morocco and Frente Polisario, a Western Sahara separatist group that is backed by Algeria, to “take all necessary steps” to avoid escalation.

The UN noted that armed elements of both Morocco and Frente Polisario remained in close proximity to each other, a position they have been in since August 2016.

“The Secretary-General calls on both of the parties to exercise maximum restraint and take all necessary steps to avoid escalating tensions, be that through the actions of military or civilian actors,” a UN statement said.

France has welcomed the announcement calling it “an important step that eases the situation while taking into account the stability and interest of the region”, according to Morocco World Times.

Morocco has laid claim to the Western Sahara region as part of its kingdom, having taken control of the region during a war spanning from 1974 to 1991. Frente Polisario is seeking a referendum on self-determination for the area.