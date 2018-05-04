Moody’s upgraded the ratings on EUR 60M CLO

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has upgraded the ratings on EUR 60M CLO notes of ADAGIO III CLO P.L.C.

While Moody’s has lso affirmed the ratings on EUR 85.73M of notes, the rating actions on the notes were seen as "primarily a result of the deleveraging of the senior notes following amortisation of the underlying portfolio since the last rating action in November 2017".