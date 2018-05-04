Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Bakan Sarıeroğlu'ndan 657 sayılı devlet memurlarıyla ilgili önemli açıklama
657 sayılı kanun değişiyor mu?
Ali Koç Fenerbahçe başkan adaylığından çekildi mi
Ali Koç'Itan adaylıkla ilgili açıklama
Dolar 4.2828 lira ile yeni tarihi rekor düzeyine tırmandı borsa 102 bin puanın altında
Dolar rekor üstüne rekor kırdı
Yıldırım ve Bahçeli Erdoğan için birlikte YSK'ya başvurdu
Yıldırım ve Bahçeli Erdoğan için...

Moody’s upgraded Cognor S.A.’s CFR to Caa1

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has upgraded Polish-based steel manufacturer Cognor S.A’s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2. Following the announcement on CFR, Moody’s has also upgraded the company’s...

Moody’s upgraded Cognor S.A.’s CFR to Caa1

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has upgraded Polish-based steel manufacturer Cognor S.A’s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2.
Following the announcement on CFR, Moody’s has also upgraded the company’s probability default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD and outstanding senior secured notes (borrowed at Cognor International Finance Plc due February 2020) to Caa1 from Caa2 and changed all the ratings on the outlook from positive to stable.
According to Moody’s, the rating for Cognor "reflects the progress made by the company in the last 12 months to improve its financial profile and liquidity".

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314