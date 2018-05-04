Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu ve Baykal memleketinden aday adayı
Baykal memleketinden aday adayı
S&P'nin not indirimi sonrası dolar 4.11 liranın üzerinde
Not düştü Dolar 4.11 liranın...
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, milletvekili aday adayı
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan milletvekili aday...
ABD'den IŞİD'e yönelik operasyon açıklaması
ABD'den IŞİD'e yönelik operasyon açıklaması

Moody’s has upgraded three notes of Residential Mortgage Securities 28 Plc

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has upgraded Residential Mortgage Securities 28 Plc’s three notes. According to Moody’s the upgrades are related to the recent increase in credit enchancement for the affected notes....

Moody’s has upgraded three notes of Residential Mortgage Securities 28 Plc

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has upgraded Residential Mortgage Securities 28 Plc’s three notes.
According to Moody’s the upgrades are related to the recent increase in credit enchancement for the affected notes. Also Moody’s confirmed the ratings of the remaining tranches which had ‘sufficient credit enchancement’ to maintain their current ratings.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314