Moody’s assigned Harvest XV’s provisional ratings

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 11 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has assigned provisional ratings to notes to be issued by Harvest CLO XV Designated Activity Company (Harvest XV).

The mentioned ratings of Harvest XV are given as follows:

-EUR 3,000,000 Class X Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

-EUR 233,400,000 Class A-1A-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

-EUR 30,000,000 Class A-1B-R Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

-EUR 15,000,000 Class A-2-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

-EUR 41,600,000 Class B-1-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

-EUR 5,000,000 Class B-2-R Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

-EUR 31,500,000 Class C-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

-EUR 24,200,000 Class D-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

-EUR 23,100,000 Class E-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)

-EUR 13,500,000 Class F-R Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)

According to Moody’s, the ratings of the notes address the expected loss posed to noteholders and the provisional ratings reflext “the risks due to defaults on the underlying portfolio of assets, the transaction’s legal structure, and the characteristics of the underlying assets”.