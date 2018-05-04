Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Moody’s assigned A2 to SLPS’s long-term deposit rating

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has assigned Slovenska sporitelna, a.s.’s (SLPS) long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings as A2. Moody’s has also assigned the company’s short-term local and foreign...

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has assigned Slovenska sporitelna, a.s.’s (SLPS) long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings as A2.
Moody’s has also assigned the company’s short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings as Prime-1, baseline credit assessment (BCA) as baa2 and adjusted BCA as baa1.
While Moody’s assigned SLPS’s Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assesments) as A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr), the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings were declared as stable.

