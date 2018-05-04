Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Moody's withdrawn IBA-Moscow's ratings

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has withdrawn Russian-based IBA Moscow’s ratings and declared the outlook as stable. While Moody’s stated that the withdrawals on the ratings happened prior to its own business...

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service has withdrawn Russian-based IBA Moscow’s ratings and declared the outlook as stable.
While Moody’s stated that the withdrawals on the ratings happened prior to its own business reasons, the mentioned withdrawals are as follows:
Long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit rating of B3
Short-term local and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Not Prime
Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of B2(cr)
Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Not Prime(cr)
Baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of b3

