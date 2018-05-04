Moody's downgrades the rating on Repack notes of Northern Lights III B.V. To B3

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Moody’s Investor’s Service downgraded the rating on Repack notes of Northern Lights III B.B. Series 2012-1 to B3 from B2.

After the rating announcement, Moody's explained that the rating action is the result of the conclusion of the review and subsequent rating action on the senior unsecured (foreign) debt rating of the Government of Angola, which was downgraded to B3 from B2 on 27 April.