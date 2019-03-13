Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
THY'nin Brüksel'den İstanbul'a gelen uçağı acil durum deklere etti
THY uçağı acil durum deklere...
Türkiye'nin 2018 yılı hava kirliliği raporu açıklandı
Türkiye'nin 2018 yılı hava kirliliği...
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, Bakan Soylu'ya hakaretten fezleke
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, Bakan Soylu'ya hakaretten fezleke
Üniversite de yangın, Öğrenciler korkulu anlar yaşadı
Üniversite de yangın, Öğrenciler korkulu...

Milk collected by integrated dairies fell by 4.9 pct.

Istanbul, March 13 () – The amount of collected cow’s milk fell by 4.9 percent to 808 thousand 222 tonnes in January, compared to the same month of the previous year. According to Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TurkStat) data, drinking milk production...

Milk collected by integrated dairies fell by 4.9 pct.

Istanbul, March 13 () – The amount of collected cow’s milk fell by 4.9 percent to 808 thousand 222 tonnes in January, compared to the same month of the previous year.
According to Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TurkStat) data, drinking milk production by integrated dairies fell by 18 percent to 146 thousand 63 tonnes in January compared to the same month of the previous year. During the same period, cheese production from cow's milk fell by 1.4 percent to 59 thousand 175 tonnes and cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk fell by 0.4 percent to 615 tonnes.
Yoghurt production fell by 3.4 percent to 90 thousand 368 tonnes in January compared to same month of the previous year and drink made of yoghurt production fell by 5.5 percent to 50 thousand 32 tonnes in January on an annual basis.
In January the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5 percent and the average rate of protein was 3.3 percent.
Seasonal and calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in January rose by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and the calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in January compared to the same month of the previous year fell by 4.9 percent. (Graph)

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328