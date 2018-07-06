Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
YSK Başkanı Sadi Güven kesin seçim sonuçlarını açıkladı
YSK açıkladı: Erdoğan 26 milyon...
Süper Lig fikstür çekimi 9 Temmuz'da yapılacak
Süper Lig fikstür çekimi 9...
Kocaoğlu: Seçimler, CHP'de acil değişimi zorunlu hale getirdi
Kocaoğlu: Seçimler, CHP'de acil değişimi...
Kriz döneminde gayrimenkul almak uygun zaman mı?
Kriz döneminde gayrimenkul almak uygun...

MiG-29 crashes in Poland, pilot killed - Ministry

Istanbul, July 6 () - MiG-29 fighter jet of the Polish Armed Forces crashed in the north of the country, its pilot died, the Polish Defense Ministry said. The circumstances of the accident are being studied by the investigative commission for aviation accidents,...

MiG-29 crashes in Poland, pilot killed - Ministry

Istanbul, July 6 () - MiG-29 fighter jet of the Polish Armed Forces crashed in the north of the country, its pilot died, the Polish Defense Ministry said.
The circumstances of the accident are being studied by the investigative commission for aviation accidents, Ministry said in a statement. "During the night flights, the MiG-29 plane of the 22nd Tactical Aviation Base has crashed. The pilot has catapulted in the area of the city of Sakuvko, 18 kilometers (12 miles) from Malbork. The wreckage of the plane was found about 1.5 kilometers from the city."

