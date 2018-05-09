Jumio named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration

Istanbul, May 9 () - Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider, today announces its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the "Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration," published by Gartner, a leading information technology research and advisory company.

According to the report, "Gartner has seen a growing interest in remote identity document verification solutions in the past 12 months whereby a passport, driver's license or other form of identification is captured via scanner, webcam or mobile phone camera. It is then assessed for signs of tampering or counterfeit, and then the photo or video of the document is compared to a "selfie" (still photo or short video) taken by the individual submitting the document."

"Jumio is honored to be included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration," said Jumio's CEO Steve Stuut. "Thanks to recent well-publicized data breaches and emerging regulations such as GDPR, coupled with our own investments in machine learning and biometrics, we've experienced explosive growth over the last year. We feel that the increased interest in identity proofing and corroboration solutions over the last year is further validation for this emerging category."

The report stated that there are a few parts of [remote identity document verification solutions] that are important to understand, including:

• Image quality matters

• Document libraries feed algorithms

• Liveness testing holds one of the keys

• Customer experience is paramount

These elements were listed under the Document-Centric, Real-World Identity Corroboration section of the report.

Stuut added, "In our view, there's a great deal of nuance that separates vendors in this space in terms of verification accuracy, fraud detection, and the user experience. Taking a hybrid, omni-channel approach that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, biometrics and human review equips Jumio with a unique ability to deliver on these objectives.