Istanbul listed as the most popular Ukrainian tourist destination in 2016

Sonat Kerem / Kyiv, Dec 26 () - Renowned tourism and travel website Momondo listed Istanbul as the most popular tourism destination for 2016 among Ukrainian tourist. In Momondo.ua, the most searched keyword for a city was Istanbul in 2016. According to the...

Sonat Kerem / Kyiv, Dec 26 () - Renowned tourism and travel website Momondo listed Istanbul as the most popular tourism destination for 2016 among Ukrainian tourist.

In Momondo.ua, the most searched keyword for a city was Istanbul in 2016. According to the tourism company’s analysis, it is stated that Istanbul remains on top for Ukrainians due to reasonable pricing, close distance to Ukraine, and visa-free travel.

The number of flights from various cities of Ukraine to Turkey has also risen, contributing the high demands for a journey to Istanbul.

According to the website’s data, trending tourist destinations which has seen the biggest increase in demand for Ukrainian tourists are; Paris, Rome, Kutaisi and Vilnius. The most popular cities for Ukrainians are as follows: Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Tbilisi, New York, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Antalya, Kutaisi and Warsaw.

 

