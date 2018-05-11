Invivoscribe Announces a Regional "Center of Excellence"

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
PİYASALAR – Küresel piyasalarda düşen dolar 4.3133 lira düzeyini gördü
Dolar 4.3133 lira düzeyini gördü
İstanbul, May 11 () - Invivoscribe Technologies Inc., a global precision diagnostics company in oncology and personalized molecular medicine, announces a partnership with the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) in Lebanon to create a new...

İstanbul, May 11 () - Invivoscribe Technologies Inc., a global precision diagnostics company in oncology and personalized molecular medicine, announces a partnership with the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) in Lebanon to create a new Center of Excellence.
The mentioned facility will serve as an international service laboratory in the Middle East, testing for all hematologic diseases, including leukemia and lymphoma. This partnership will enable the American University of Beirut Medical Center to provide pharmaceutical and clinical partners in the Middle East the same high quality, reliable, standardized tests and bioinformatics tools provided by Invivoscribe's LabPMM clinical laboratories in the U.S.A., Japan and Germany. The establishment of this center also facilitates quicker turnaround times, which are important for clinical trial enrollment and tracking of patients during the course of treatment.
The Center of Excellence at the CAP-accredited Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory of the American University of Beirut Medical Center will expand the range of diagnostic services available in the Middle East, bringing a comprehensive array of new tests designed and manufactured in an ISO 13485 accredited facility. Most importantly, through this partnership, Invivoscribe's specialized next generation sequencing (NGS) gene panel tests including MyAML®, MyHeme®, and MyMRD® will become available in the Middle East.
These mentioned tests identify and track primary driver mutations and their subclonal architectures, as well as the emergence of new driver mutations in patients with hematologic diseases. Other available tests include the comprehensive menu of IdentiClone® and LymphoTrack® Dx Assays for clonality, minimal residual disease (MRD) and somatic hypermutation testing. This Center of Excellence is the first of many that will facilitate international standardization of testing services, allowing medical centers around the world unprecedented access to Invivoscribe's proprietary assays and bioinformatics.

About Invivoscribe

Invivoscribe Technologies Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare worldwide by providing high quality, reliable, standardized reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to advance the fields of personalized molecular diagnostics and personalized molecular medicine. Invivoscribe's PCR and NGS-based tests, reagents and bioinformatics tools are currently being used in more than 700 clinical and research laboratories in more than 160 countries.  Invivoscribe currently has clinical laboratories located in North America, Europe and Asia, which provide international access to harmonized CLIA, CAP, and ISO 15189 accredited clinical testing and contract research organization (CRO) services. 

