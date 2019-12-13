istanbul escort

Industrial production rose by 3.8 pct. annually in October

Industrial production index rose by 3.8 percent in October on an annual basis, while it fell by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month. According to Turkish Statistical Institute's (Turkstat) data;

English News 13.12.2019, 10:36
Industrial production rose by 3.8 pct. annually in October
Industrial production index rose by 3.8 percent in October on an annual basis, while it fell by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month.
According to Turkish Statistical Institute’s (Turkstat) data;
- When the subsectors of the industry were examined, mining and quarrying index, manufacturing index and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose by 6.5 percent, 3.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively in October on an annual basis.
- When the subsectors of the industry (based on 2015=100) were examined, while mining and quarrying index rose by 0.4 percent, manufacturing index and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index fell by 1.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively in October compared to the previous month.
- In October, calendar-adjusted industrial production rose by 3.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. However, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production fell by 0.9 percent compared to the month.” (Graph&Table)

