I will stir up the world if they block me from speaking in Germany: Erdoğan

Istanbul, Mar 6 () - President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has again slammed Germany over the decision to ban Turkish ministers from holding events in two German cities, saying that if he is banned from giving speeches there he “will stir up the world.”

“Now they think Tayyip Erdoğan wants to go to Germany. I will go if I want to. If you don’t let me in, or restrain me from giving a speech, then I will stir up the world” Erdoğan said at a meeting in Istanbul on Sunday.

“I am calling out to the German authorities, I am calling out to the world that believes in democracy: If we are fighting for freedom, if we are not uncomfortable with freedom of speech, if we believe in democracy, nobody can block us” he added.

Relations between the two countries lurched further into crisis after the cancelation of government members’ meetings with Turkish citizens in Germany ahead of the April 16 referendum on shifting Turkey to an executive presidential system.

Turkey reacted harshly against the cancelations and summoned the German ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara to express its disturbance. The Turkish and German prime ministers spoke on the phone on March 4 to find a way to solve the problem but Erdoğan’s “Nazi period” comparison enflamed the disagreement once again.

“I thought Germany left [Nazi practices] behind a long time ago. But it appears they are still in effect. If you believe in democracy, my minister will be able to meet with your minister and will be able to hold a hall meeting. Why are you uncomfortable with that?” Erdoğan said.