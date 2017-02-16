Haley vowed 'iron-clad support of the US for Israel'

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Türbede sufi ayini sırasında patlama 72 ölü 150'den fazla yaralı
IŞİD türbede katliam yaptı: 72...
Dışişleri Bakanlığı: Bağdat'ta bugün düzenlenen bombalı terör saldırısını kınıyoruz
Dışişleri Bakanlığı Bağdat'taki saldırıyı kınadı
Krasnodar - Fenerbahçe: 1 - 0
Fenerbahçe turu İstanbul'a bıraktı
BEYAZIT KAMPÜSÜ ÖNÜNDE GÜVENLİKÇİLERLE ÖĞRENCİLER ARASINDA GERGİNLİK: 6 GÖZALTI
İstanbul Üniversitesi karıştı

Nafiz Albayrak / New York, Feb 16, () - Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Nikki Haley told reporters today “I am here to underscore the iron-clad support of the United States for Israel. I am here to emphasize the United States is determined to stand up to the UN’s anti-Israel bias.”

She added “we will never repeat the terrible mistake of resolution 2334 and allow one-sided Security Council resolutions to condemn Israel.”

On December 23 last year, the Security Council adopted a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a "flagrant violation" of international law. The resolution received 14 votes in favor and one abstention by the United States, which opted not to exercise its veto power.

Haley said “The outrageously biased resolution from the Security Council and the General Assembly only make peace harder to attain by discouraging one of the parties from going to the negotiating table.”

The US ambassador also said her country “Absolutely supports the two-state solution” but is also “thinking out of the box” in an effort to bring the two sides to the table.

Haley summed up “At the end of the day the solution to what will bring peace to the Middle East is going to come from Israelis and the Palestinian Authority. The United States is just there to support the process.”

This was Haley’s first Security Council monthly meeting on the situation in the Middle East in her capacity of the Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations.

