Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
FLAŞ
Son dakika... 36 terörist etkisiz...
Kanada'dan ABD'ye vergi misillemesi
Kanada'dan ABD'ye vergi misillemesi
flaş... TSK'da operasyon... Ankara merkezli 18 ilde 68 gözaltı kararı
TSK'da operasyon... 68 gözaltı kararı
Erken ergenliğin arkasında obezite olabilir
Erken ergenliğin arkasında obezite olabilir

GLOBAL MARKETS – Wall Street opened lower amid trade concerns

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 2 () – US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said it was “too premature" to say whether President Donald Trump's auto tariffs will come to pass, after European Union reportedly set to threaten US back with 300 billion dollars...

GLOBAL MARKETS – Wall Street opened lower amid trade concerns

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 2 () – US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said it was “too premature" to say whether President Donald Trump's auto tariffs will come to pass, after European Union reportedly set to threaten US back with 300 billion dollars of retaliatory measures. Indices in Wall Street opened lower amid ongoing trade war concerns.

Reports regarding US preparing to withdraw from World Trade Organisation, political tensions in Germany between Chancellor Angela Merkel and interior minister and Christian Socaial Union Horst Seehofer after he intended to resign and weak Manufacturing PMI data from Euro Zone economies indices in Asia closed lower, European indices sharply lower too.

ISM Manufacturing Index unexpectedly rose to 60.2 with an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the May reading of 58.7 percent.

WALL STREET – Amid Trump’s trade war rhetoric and trade concerns, Wall Street indices opened lower in the first week day of the third quarter.

Dow Jones fell by 0.78, S&P 500 fell by 0.50, Nasdaq fell by 0.35 after the opening gong.  

EUROZONE – Manufacturing PMI data from Eurozone economies signalled a weaker manufacturing growth in June. Manufacturing PMI for Euro Zone and Germany fell to 18-month-low, France Manufacturing PMI also fell to 16-month low. Whereas Italy Manufacturing PMI indicated strong manufacturing growth by rising to 53.3 from 52.7.

European Indices fell sharp amid politics and trade concerns;

DAX fell by 0.35 FTSE fell by 0.87 CAC fell by 0.82 FTSE MIB fell by 0.76 percent.

In parallel with improvements;

MSCI Asia Index (minus Japan) rose by 0.62 percent, year-to-date revenue from the index rose to 16.45 percent. DOLLAR INDEX rose by 0.52 percent up to 95.07. Index moved between 94.53 and 95.14 during the day. EURO/DOLLAR declined by 0.68 percent down to 1.1607. Euro/dollar reached 1.1693 highest and 1.1597 lowest intraday. US bonds rose; 10 year US bond yield rose to 2.855 percent, yield for 30 year US-bond rose to 2.986 percent and 2 year US-bond yield rose to 2.54 percent. DOLLAR/YEN, rose by 0.13 percent to 110.84 as dollar appreciated against yen. POUND/DOLLAR declined by 0.77 down to 1.3108. OIL prices sink as Saudi and Russian output rises. WTI declined by 0.49 percent down to 73.79 dollars; Brent declined by 1.54 percent down to 78.01 dollars.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325