The data released on Monday which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPE - IFO expectations survey fell to 91.3 points in August from 92.2 points in July. - IFO business climate survey fell to 94.3 points in August from 95.7 points...

English News 26.08.2019, 16:36
GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA
The data released on Monday which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:
EUROPE
- IFO expectations survey fell to 91.3 points in August from 92.2 points in July.
- IFO business climate survey fell to 94.3 points in August from 95.7 points in July.
- IFO current assessment survey fell to 97.3 points in August from 99.4 points in July.
US
- Durable goods orders rose by 2.1 percent in July, after an increase of 1.9 percent in June.

