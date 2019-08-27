GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA

The data released on Monday which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:

EUROPE

- IFO expectations survey fell to 91.3 points in August from 92.2 points in July.

- IFO business climate survey fell to 94.3 points in August from 95.7 points in July.

- IFO current assessment survey fell to 97.3 points in August from 99.4 points in July.

US

- Durable goods orders rose by 2.1 percent in July, after an increase of 1.9 percent in June.