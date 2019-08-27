Son Dakika
GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA
The data released on Monday which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPE - IFO expectations survey fell to 91.3 points in August from 92.2 points in July. - IFO business climate survey fell to 94.3 points in August from 95.7 points...
English News 26.08.2019, 16:36
The data released on Monday which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:
EUROPE
- IFO expectations survey fell to 91.3 points in August from 92.2 points in July.
- IFO business climate survey fell to 94.3 points in August from 95.7 points in July.
- IFO current assessment survey fell to 97.3 points in August from 99.4 points in July.
US
- Durable goods orders rose by 2.1 percent in July, after an increase of 1.9 percent in June.
EUROPE
- IFO expectations survey fell to 91.3 points in August from 92.2 points in July.
- IFO business climate survey fell to 94.3 points in August from 95.7 points in July.
- IFO current assessment survey fell to 97.3 points in August from 99.4 points in July.
US
- Durable goods orders rose by 2.1 percent in July, after an increase of 1.9 percent in June.
24°
açık
Günün Anketi Tümü
İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı seçiminde oyunu hangi partiye vereceksin?
Röportaj & Söyleşi Tümü
Ak Parti 2. Bölge Milletvekili aday adayı Şerife Betül (Melikoğlu) Han
Ak Parti Milletvekili aday adayı Şerife Betül (Melikoğlu) Han ile Röportaj
Namaz Vakti 27 Ağustos 2019
|İmsak
|04:45
|Güneş
|06:17
|Öğle
|13:11
|İkindi
|16:55
|Akşam
|19:55
|Yatsı
|21:21
Puan Durumu
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Fenerbahçe
|2
|6
|2. Alanyaspor
|2
|6
|3. Denizlispor
|2
|6
|4. Çaykur Rizespor
|2
|6
|5. Trabzonspor
|2
|4
|6. Sivasspor
|2
|3
|7. Malatyaspor
|2
|3
|8. Beşiktaş
|2
|3
|9. Antalyaspor
|2
|3
|10. Gazişehir
|2
|3
|11. Ankaragücü
|2
|2
|12. Konyaspor
|2
|2
|13. Kayserispor
|2
|1
|14. Galatasaray
|2
|1
|15. Kasımpaşa
|2
|1
|16. Gençlerbirliği
|2
|0
|17. Başakşehir
|2
|0
|18. Göztepe
|2
|0
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Ümraniye
|2
|6
|2. Hatayspor
|2
|6
|3. Fatih Karagümrük
|2
|6
|4. Adana Demirspor
|2
|4
|5. Keçiörengücü
|2
|4
|6. Adanaspor
|2
|3
|7. Akhisar Bld.Spor
|2
|3
|8. Osmanlıspor
|2
|3
|9. Bursaspor
|2
|3
|10. Balıkesirspor
|2
|3
|11. Menemen Belediyespor
|2
|3
|12. İstanbulspor
|2
|2
|13. Erzurum BB
|2
|1
|14. Boluspor
|2
|1
|15. Altay
|2
|1
|16. Altınordu
|2
|0
|17. Giresunspor
|2
|0
|18. Eskişehirspor
|2
|-5
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Liverpool
|3
|9
|2. Man City
|3
|7
|3. Arsenal
|3
|6
|4. Leicester City
|3
|5
|5. M. United
|3
|4
|6. Burnley
|3
|4
|7. Tottenham
|3
|4
|8. Brighton
|3
|4
|9. Sheffield United
|3
|4
|10. Crystal Palace
|3
|4
|11. Bournemouth
|3
|4
|12. Everton
|3
|4
|13. Chelsea
|3
|4
|14. West Ham
|3
|4
|15. Wolverhampton
|3
|3
|16. Aston Villa
|3
|3
|17. Norwich City
|3
|3
|18. Southampton
|3
|3
|19. Newcastle
|3
|3
|20. Watford
|3
|0
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Sevilla
|2
|6
|2. Atlético Madrid
|2
|6
|3. Real Madrid
|2
|4
|4. Real Valladolid
|2
|4
|5. Athletic Bilbao
|2
|4
|6. Real Sociedad
|2
|4
|7. Deportivo Alaves
|2
|4
|8. Osasuna
|2
|4
|9. Barcelona
|2
|3
|10. Levante
|2
|3
|11. Mallorca
|2
|3
|12. Celta de Vigo
|2
|3
|13. Villarreal
|2
|1
|14. Granada
|2
|1
|15. Eibar
|2
|1
|16. Getafe
|2
|1
|17. Valencia
|2
|1
|18. Espanyol
|2
|1
|19. Leganés
|2
|0
|20. Real Betis
|2
|0
Yeni Sayımız
aydinses - haberler, gazeteler, ekonomi, spor, gazete oku, Türkiye ve dünya gündemi - 29.10.2016 Manşeti
Ekim 2016
aydinses - haberler, gazeteler, ekonomi, spor, gazete oku, Türkiye ve dünya gündemi - 29.10.2016 Manşeti
Ekim 2016
aydinses - haberler, gazeteler, ekonomi, spor, gazete oku, Türkiye ve dünya gündemi - 29.10.2016 Manşeti
Ekim 2016